ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona women are facing charges after police said they walked into someone’s apartment and assaulted a man over an argument about disciplining children.

Roberta Simmons, 32, and Kathryn Reed, 27, are facing burglary and harassment charges. Reed is also facing escape, resisting and aggravated assault charges, court documents show.

Altoona police were called to an apartment building on the 2200 block of Beale Avenue just after 11 p.m. Monday night, Aug. 22, according to the criminal complaint. Police said they spoke with three witnesses and it’s believed that Simmons got into a verbal argument with a woman at the apartment over child discipline and if the argument continued, Simmons would beat her up.

Simmons and Reed then allegedly showed up at the apartment and caused a disturbance. One person in the apartment claimed Reed put her hand around their throat and pushed past them. They then grabbed a baseball ball and Simmons took hold of it and pushed it into their chest, the complaint reads.

A third witness claimed he came out from another room and was punched in the face.

According to the complaint, Reed and Simmons took off when they heard dispatch on the phone with one of the residents. Police later located them at their residence on the 500 block of 4th Avenue.

Reed allegedly refused to get Simmons and go outside when police asked. Police said that Reed tried to turn and go back into the residence and fell when police grabbed her by her clothing to stop her. Reed allegedly got combative and tried to punch at officers and then resisted arrest.

Police were able to take both into custody where they were later arraigned Tuesday morning.

Reed was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at 10% of $50,000. Simmons was released on unsecured $25,000 bail.

Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for Aug. 30