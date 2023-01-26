ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is behind bars after being accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores and even to a couple of pizza delivery guys, police said.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Emonee Peterson and 28 -year-old Myesha Denise Robinson were charged with multiple counts of felony forgery charges after allegedly passing the counterfeit money between November and January in at least four different Sheetz stores.

The criminal complaint filed alleges that both Peterson and Robinson would make trips to different Sheetz stores and buy a small number of items ranging from $10-$15 and pay with a fake $100 dollar bill and pocket the real money change.

Altoona police said they also used the fake money to pay for pizza delivery at least two times and also kept the real money given as change.

According to police, they were alerted by a pizza delivery driver who had delivered to a home on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue. Investigators said when they got to the residence, they spotted the red Chevy Cruze with the same license plate as seen in security footage from the multiple Sheetz stores both suspects had visited. It was noted that officers also saw three $100 bills in plain view inside the car.

Police said they were able to question Robinson who allegedly admitted to being with Peterson and partaking in using the counterfeit money to get real money back as change. The criminal complaint shows that police believe the duo has done this all over Blair County.

The criminal complaint filed by police also shows that Peterson had another co-conspirator, 38-year-old Lionel Adams Jr., of Philadelphia, who was charged and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

It was noted that Peterson has a criminal history of retail theft — pleading guilty in 2016 and 2019.

Both Peterson and Robinson were placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $50,000 and $25,000 respectively.