CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is facing charges after police were alerted of a multi-state investigation into Walmart thefts, including Walmart in Clearfield totaling over $25,000.

Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. It was reported that she is one of many suspects, along with 21-year-old John Setser, in a multi-state theft wave that various Walmart asset protection members from different stores and states were working together to stop.

According to the criminal complaint, the multi-region task force was familiar with Koch, saying that she was previously arrested for shoplifting/grand larceny and trespassed from Walmart in Keyser, West Virginia.

She was reportedly recently seen on camera in September and November in Clearfield, stealing carts full of infant clothes, breast pumps, household items, clothing, computer accessories, and more with Setser and at least two others.

Koch allegedly admitted that they would fill up a shopping cart and walk out of the front doors with everything. Police noted that she was surprised when they told her these thefts have totaled upwards of $25,000 so far.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint that she said she kept stealing these things because she “likes to help people” and would sell everything for cheap online and in person. Police said that they believe this is her main source of income.

As of this writing, Koch has been placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

Court documents show that Setser is facing similar charges but has yet to be arraigned before a judge. He’s currently wanted by state parole for theft of a motor vehicle, police said.

The status of any other suspects is unknown as officials continue their investigation.