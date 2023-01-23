ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Illegally owned firearms along with drugs that were found by parole agents have led to two people behind bars in Blair County.

Joshua Petucci, 38, of Altoona mug via Blair County Prison

When officers with Pennsylvania State Police and Blair County Probation showed up on Friday, Jan. 20 at a home along the 2000 block of 6th Avenue due to a State Parole Tip, they were looking for Joshua Petucci, 38, of Altoona. They were met by Kelly Wood, 47, of Altoona, who said Petucci wasn’t there but still allowed police in the home, according to the charges filed by Altoona police.

While officers were searching, they came across a locked attic door and asked Kelly to open it but she claimed she didn’t have the key. Once they forced open the door, police said they saw Petucci on top of the stairs. The duo was then detained by police.

Drugs were found in plain view while police were looking for Petucci, police noted. There were 18 grams of Methamphetamine and paraphernalia found in a bedroom, along with marijuana and pills in the attic.

Kelly Wood, 47, of Altoona mug, via Blair County Prison

While Wood was being interviewed she reportedly said about guns that were hidden in the home, police said. A search warrant was then executed at the home where there was an “AR15 with no printed serial number, a semi-automatic handgun with no printed serial number” found along with “packaging materials for drugs,” and books with transactions noted in them, court documents say.

The duo has criminal history and are not allowed to be in possession of guns, the charges filed note.

Petucci and Wood face one felony count of conspiracy, one count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture, deliver, one count of possession of firearm prohibited and numerous misdemeanor charges. Wood also faces felony hindering apprehension or prosecution and Petucci faces felony flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.

The duo was lodged in Blair County Prison with bail set at $150,000 for Petucci and $75,000 for Woods. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.