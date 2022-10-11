ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several Blair County fire departments are turning the 100th Annual Fire Prevention Week into fire prevention and safety month.

Logan Township Fire Department brought its mobile fire safety center to Ebner Elementary Tuesday afternoon to show students fire prevention tips and have them experience a fire scenario with fake smoke. Altoona and several other local departments helped Logan Township with the lessons.

Ebner is one of 14 schools that the departments will visit this month.

Lessons were divided by class. The fire safety center has two rooms — a kitchen for a fire prevention lesson and a bedroom-like room with fake smoke.

Students were taught to stop, drop and crawl out of the bedroom when the smoke was turned on.

“We can actually have the smoke higher across the inside of the bedroom area, [while] down low to the ground it’s very clear,” Logan Township Fire Chief Rusty Shoenfelt said. “So they understand that crawling low in smoke lets them see better, it’s better air to breathe, as they’re getting out of the house.”

Shoenfelt said it’s the seventh year for the mobile center. He said educating elementary students about fire prevention and safety by class with hands-on experiences allows the lessons to stick more than a traditional fire safety assembly.

The firefighters emphasized students should coordinate with their parents and family to check their smoke alarms once a month and find a safe place to meet outside the house in case of a fire.

Shoenfelt also told the kids they should sleep with their doors closed in case of a fire to slow the spread and with a window close by to escape. He said if kids don’t have doors and/or windows in their rooms, their parents should move them to a room that has both.

Students were also given tours of the various departments’ fire trucks and were shown how some of the equipment works.