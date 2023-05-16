ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) – An Altoona escape room is expanding to a new location to bring more fun adventures to the community.

Escape Altoona Co. is dedicated to creating a space for family, friends and even co-workers to have fun while playing a physical adventure game. Players work together to solve puzzles using hints, clues and strategies to escape before time runs out.

On Tuesday, May 16 they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new location on Broad Avenue. The escape room owners were looking for a new location to expand when an area on Broad Avenue opened. The owners said they just knew it had to be theirs.

According to the owners, each of the escape rooms that they build is unique. Creating the spaces may take some time and effort, but in the end, they get to create some unimaginably fun spaces.

“I do a lot of antiquing and buy a lot of things that way from flea markets and we build props and buy props from different party companies,” Everhard said.

Currently, they have two rooms for players to try their hands out, “The Eye of the Storm” and “A Pirates Quest.” Each puts players on a quest to escape in 60 minutes or less. You can read about the rooms here. “A Pirates Quest” is not widely available as of now, but it will be in the upcoming weeks.

It is $25 to participate in the escape rooms and they have a 4-person minimum and 8-person maximum. If you have questions about the rooms, you can call 814 – 201 – 7999 or email escapealtoonaco@gmail.com.

You can keep up to date with all their adventures and new features on the Escape Altoona Co. Facebook page.