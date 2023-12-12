BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As a way to ensure everyone has a meal this holiday season and to honor a loved one, a family in Altoona has started a food drive.

Karen Reilly started a “Circle of Giving” in honor of her daughter, Jesi Reilly, who passed away when she was 18. Reilly described Jesi as generous and kind to everyone she met, and knew that helping out families in need was the perfect way to honor her.

This year the circle of giving food giveaway will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, from 4-6 pm. in the Jaffa Mosque parking lot, located at 2200 Broad Avenue.

Reilly explained how after Jesi passed away, she was struggling with the idea of getting through the holidays. When she returned to work, there was a couple who had their house burned down, resulting in the loss of everything they owned. Reilly then had the idea of taking the Christmas money she would have spent on Jesi that year to help the family in need.

As a result, Reilly decided to ensure that everyone would be able to celebrate Christmas and in Jesi’s honor, she created the circle of giving. Over the years the circle of giving has helped homeless shelters, teen shelters and families in need during the Christmas season.

Reilly also hosts food giveaways, toy giveaways, Christmas parties for foster families as well as visits to nursing homes and providing books to the pediatric unit at UPMC.

“I am amazed year after year over how many people want to help. Everyone wins when you help and you cannot believe how it makes you feel to make a difference in someone’s life,” Reilly said. “It’s very contagious and everyone tells me it helps with whatever they may be going through personally or they do it to honor someone they may have lost also.”

Reilly said that this year, the Altoona Area School District is involved, donating money for 125 hams that will be given out to families in need. Families will also receive potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, corn, green beans and freshly baked bread.

Red Lobster also chipped in this year for the food giveaway by donating coffee and mashed potatoes.

Reilly’s grandchildren are also holding a bake sale in memory of Jesi, with all proceeds being donated to the Shriners Children’s Hospital. The bake sale will be at the same time as the food giveaway.

“Jesi is teaching her nieces and nephews how to make a difference in this community and that makes my heart very happy,” Reilly said. “My goals in doing this are to help those in need by bringing the community together, to teach children at a young age to be kind and to never let my beautiful daughter be forgotten!”

For more information on Jesi’s story, visit the Jesi’s Christmas Facebook page.