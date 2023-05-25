ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Farmers Market is back for the summer and they’re already in their second week.

The market takes place every week from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursdays at Heritage Plaza. The market is full of local businesses, each bringing something new to the table.

This year is also a little special as it’s their 30th. You can find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, soaps and more. This year Cheryl Smearman, the owner of Simple Soaps, is running the show and is hoping the community will step outside and support local businesses.

“People who ran the market retired,” Smearman said. I decided to continue it for the community because it really brings people together and brings the small farms and businesses to downtown Altoona.”

The market opened for the season in the spring and will be open until September 7th.

A few of the vendors you may see at upcoming markets include:

Rispoli’s Produce

Blue Barn Farm

Lajo’s

Bake Shop Bakes

Simple Soaps

Keystone Cultures

Standing Stone Coffee and more!

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor you can reach out through the Altoona Farmers Market Facebook page.