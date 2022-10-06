ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery.

Christain Brown, 25 (Blair County Prison)

Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. One involves the robbery of the Fefi’s on Howard Avenue on Oct. 2, and the other for aggravated assault and terroristic threats after allegedly attacking a woman and threatening her life with a knife.

On Oct. 2, police responded to a call at the Fefi’s after someone jumped the counter and took a black box that holds $2,000-$4,000 for the PA Skills machine. They reviewed security footage and canvassed the area, but had no suspect.

A few days later, Oct. 5, a woman went into the Altoona Police Department and told them that Brown assaulted her. She claimed they were outside of a home when he got frustrated about a friend not being home and he attacked her. She told police that he held a knife to her throat and allegedly said he’ll kill her. At one point, she reported that he shoved her to the ground and kept asking “What do you want, knife or fist?”

The woman said she was able to run away and found another woman getting into a car and was able to get a ride to the police station, according to the report.

Police said they went back with the woman so she could point out where this happened when she asked if they took a call about a robbery from Fefi’s.

She then allegedly told police that Brown was the man they were looking for. She said to police that he was bragging on Sunday about robbing them but only got about $450.

After serving a warrant and taking Brown in on Oct. 5, on aggravated assault charges, he allegedly confessed to the robbery and said that Fefi’s “got what they deserved,” claiming the store rips people off, according to the criminal complaint.

Brown continued to tell police, according to their report, that he was playing the Skills game and he put $40 in, but the game only registered $20. After waiting for the store manager, Brown said he was told there was nothing they could do. Brown then told police he jumped the counter and took the box of money.

Brown is now facing multiple felony charges between the two incidents as well as lesser charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison on a total of $125,000 bail ($75,000 and $50,000).

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Oct. 19.