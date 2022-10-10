BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Library ferrets, Apollo, Draco and Juniper, are all national champions.

The ferrets took home second and third-place ribbons from The Greatest Ferret Show on Earth. The competition took place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Apollo took home third place for his color and the white on his fur. Draco tool home second for his white fur and Juniper placed second for the tub challenge.

The ferrets are a big part of the Altoona Public Library and they even have their own calendar.