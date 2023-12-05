BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you know about the potential dangers of space heaters?

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, “Although trending downward since the early 1980s, heating fires remained the second leading cause of home fires in 2021. An estimated 32,200 home heating fires were reported to fire departments within the United States.”

We reached out to the Altoona Fire Department to see just how dangerous space heaters can be.

The first thing we did was plug the space heater into an extension cord.

“Anything that’s considered a large appliance, such as a space heater or an air conditioner should never ever go into an extension cord,” Justin Smithmyer, Fire Inspector at the Altoona Fire Department said.

Some people try to use extension cords because major appliances require a 3-prong outlet, which older houses often don’t have.

If that’s the case, Smithmyer said, “contact a certified electrician if your house does not have the right outlet for the appliance.”

This is a thermal imaging camera, used for fires to see a difference in temperature. The red images showing on the device means that the space heater is at a maximum temperature of 350 degrees.

Water boils at 212 degrees, but a space heater’s maximum temperature can get as hot as 350 degrees. According to the Altoona Fire Department, that’s hot enough to start a fire.

After placing a cloth over the space heater, smoke started to appear in as little as 1 minute. The heater used in the demonstration was a newer model and shut off before any flames could appear.

“I have a space heater in my house. I use it as a back-up if it gets really cold. But that’s the time that it should be used. You don’t want to use it as an everyday heat source. Some of the older models may not have some of the safety features that the newer models do, and that in itself can cause you some issues,” Smithmyer said.

It’s also important to keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from all heat sources including fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, space heaters or candles.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There’s also another thing you should look out for before you buy one.

“Whether it is an air conditioner or a space heater, you want to make sure it has a listing like this. It means it’s been independently tested and because it has a sticker, it means it met all the safety standards,” Smithmyer said.