ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Altoona Fire Department is seeking community help in their fundraiser for safety equipment for their arson dog Lucille.

Currently, the car she travels in does not have any safety features for dogs. Altoona Assistant Fire Inspector Justin Smithmyer said that these upgrades would be helpful to her mobility and work performance.

While Lucille mainly resides in Altoona, she serves multiple counties. Smithmyer said she’s the only arson dog around Central PA, so she makes her way around numerous fire departments helping them investigate fire scenes.

“Lucille is not just an asset for the city of Altoona. She may be housed here [Altoona] or work here primarily, but she’s available to any fire investigators in Central Pennsylvania,” Smithmyer said. “That’s pretty much between the city of Pittsburgh and Harrisburg. In the public sector, we’re pretty much it.”

These funds will go towards purchasing a new cage for the back seat and environmental unit for their current vehicle or buying a new one entirely. The equipment separately would cost between $12,000 to $15,000. The new vehicle cost is around $25,000.

These features protect Lucille from heat exhaustion and being hurt in case of an accident. Smithmyer said he’ll feel better when traveling, knowing that Lucille is protected.

“The cage has a wrap-around piece of equipment around it. That way, if we were to be in an accident, it would keep her from being thrown in the vehicle and being hit by the equipment,” Smithmyer said. “The other piece of equipment is an environmental unit. It measures the temperature in the vehicle and then measures the engine as well, if it were to shut off or if the vehicle gets too hot. It sends alerts to my phone. Let me know that Lucille is in danger, and I can rectify that problem.”

Additionally, the department is nominated for the Aftermath K-9 grant. This grant is a “contest” because the grant recipients are based on the number of votes. That’s why they’re also asking for individuals to vote for them.

The voting period for the Aftermath grant begins Monday, October 24, at 6 a.m. Folks must be at least 13 years old to vote and have a valid email at entry. The voting period ends on Monday, October 31, at 12:59 a.m.

Smithmyer said that every donation and vote means a lot to their department. He added that once these upgrades get installed, it would open the opportunity for Lucille to increase her community involvement.

“She will definitely be able to get out more if she’s safe in a vehicle,” Smithmyer said. “I won’t be as afraid to have her on the road. She’s pretty much with me 24/7, having that ability to ensure she’s safe. We’ll be able to get out to a lot more functions.”

Voters can vote once per 24 hours on each voting method, including their website, Instagram and Facebook. When using Instagram, like their daily posts @AftermathK9Grant and comment “City of Altoona Fire Department, PA.”

When using Facebook, like their daily post @AftermathCares and comment “City of Altoona Fire Department, PA.”

Donations can be mailed to the Altoona Fire Department on Washington Ave or you can call 814-949-2230.