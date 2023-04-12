ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fire Department is over $22,000 as part of the Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Awards Program.

On Wednesday, Congressmen Dr. John Joyce (PA-13) announced the $22,857.14 grant from the Department of Homeland Security. These funds will allow the fire department to purchase and install smoke alarms for Altoona residents.

“Altoona firefighters are on call day and night to save lives and protect property,” Congressman Joyce said. “The outreach work that our firefighters do is an essential part of their commitment to safety in our area. Having operational smoke alarms can save precious seconds in an emergency.”

Joyce recently met with Altoona Fire Chief Adam Free and Deputy Chief Mike Hawksworth to talk about the work the department does along with discussing how federal funding has assisted them.

“The grant funds will be used to purchase smoke alarms, and the firefighters will install them and provide fire prevention education to the home residents,” Altoona Fire Chief Adam Free said. “Smoke alarms are essential for early fire warnings in homes so people can get out safely. Working smoke alarms save lives and minimize property damage when our department can respond more quickly. In addition, the families receiving these smoke alarms will have peace of mind knowing their family is protected.”

Altoona residents who wish to have a smoke alarm installed by the fire department can call 814-949-2230. Every home should have smoke alarms installed in each bedroom, as well as on every floor, including the basement, according to the Red Cross.