ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fire Department has heightened concerns over Norfolk Southern’s reporting requirements following February’s disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The railway company isn’t required to notify the department if they have fires or derailments at their facilities. Under city ordinances, most businesses and facilities have to alert the fire company whenever there’s a fire or similar incident.

However, Norfolk Southern is federally funded, meaning they don’t have to follow those same regulations. Altoona Fire Chief Adam Free said sometimes they’re completely unaware of things like derailments until they see it on the news.

For example, there was a 17-car derailment the fire department didn’t know about until the media reached out to them. Free said he’s not putting all the blame on Norfolk Southern and explained it all comes down to communication. He’d like his department and railroad employees to schedule a meeting to get familiar with one another and determine the best way to get in touch every time there’s a situation just in case assistance is needed.

U.S. Congressman John Joyce is taking it one step further by writing a letter to Norfolk Southern asking them to reconsider their policy to help out all the other Central PA fire departments. He said, for example, an email is not enough, especially in rural areas.

“We have areas, particularly in Blair, in Bedford, in Somerset County, in Huntingdon County, where there is not full coverage with rural broadband. So these fire departments might not be aware if there’s a problem,” Joyce said.

Norfolk Southern Senior Communications Manager Connor Spielmaker said railroad incidents are often minor and don’t require emergency response. However, wherever necessary, they inform local responders through their police communications center. Spielmaker added they know it’s important for first responders to know what’s going on in the community.

There’s currently no plan for legislative action right now.