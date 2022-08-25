BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters said a neighbor made quick work to save an Altoona home from an electrical fire that started just outside the house.

Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF Local 299 confirmed through their Facebook post that several other stations also responded to the call at the 500 block of 4th Avenue in Altoona. The fire started after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The fire began outside the home, and according to the crews on the scene, it was from a cable. A neighbor was the one who noticed the fire and was able to extinguish it using a garden hose.

The fire department is still investigating what caused the fire to start.