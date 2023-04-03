ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona firefighter and western vice president of the Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association Pat Miller advocated for suicide prevention and safer gear during Governor Josh Shapiro’s visit Monday afternoon.

Miller says that he appreciated the Governor’s visit and used the opportunity to advocate for suicide prevention of first responders. Miller says the trauma involved with the jobs can put a lot on responders during their careers.

Miller also is an advocate for removing harmful chemicals called PFAS from firefighting equipment, as they have been linked to causing cancer.

“Seventy-five percent of line of duty deaths is attributed to cancer-related injuries,” Miller said. “You know with all of the toxins we breathe in, the gear we wear, everything we are subjected to in a 20-to-30-year career builds up. And they are finding every type of cancer in firefighters. From lung to heart to thyroid.”

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) filed a suit in March against the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) for imposing a testing standard. The testing standard requires the use of carcinogens, a type of PFAS, in firefighter protective gear.

The standard, which establishes minimum levels of protection from thermal, physical, environmental, and biological hazards faced during firefighting, calls for using PFAS in the middle moisture barrier of firefighter bunker gear to satisfy the NFPA’s Ultraviolet Light Degradation Test.

The standards committee deliberately chose the time of exposure to UV light. A shorter exposure time would allow numerous other materials to pass, but a longer exposure time would allow no materials to pass. The set 40 hours is the threshold where only PFAS passes, meaning all firefighters must wear bunker gear laden with dangerous chemicals.

Miller says that he is hopeful that funding for new equipment could help replace gear that contains PFAS.

However, he still says that legislation is needed to prevent manufacturers from putting into their gear.