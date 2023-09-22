ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona firefighters of Local 299 are holding out boots to collect donations for the Mountain Lion Backpack Program.

Their annual drive began Friday at 8 a.m. and is taking place along 6th Avenue and 7th Street. The firefighters will be collecting donations until 4 p.m.

The backpack program aims to make sure kids are fed for all 35 weekends of the school year by sending an average of 1,000 backpacks full of food home with elementary students each week.

“It just warms your heart. That’s what the public needs to understand is we are not only here to help in the worst times, but we are here to help the kids and the kids must be comfortable to get a good education. That’s our main priority is to help them out,” Altoona Firefighters President Patrick Miller said.

Friday’s boot drive is the last one for the year. Anyone who can’t make it to donate can still do so through Venmo at @Local299.