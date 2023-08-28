ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters are cautious every day and work to protect themselves from the heat.

Now some local ones are taking even more precautions. Altoona firefighters spent some time on Monday, Aug. 28 to get screened for cancer from the Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) in their protective gear.

PFAS can help firefighters resist the heat, but many health problems have been linked to them. This includes cancer, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

State Representative Lou Schmitt was invited to the screening and he says that he’s impressed with how thorough it is.

“I don’t think the general public is quite aware of the incidents of cancer amongst firefighters,” Schmitt said. “They have a 9% greater chance of being diagnosed with cancer, and a 14% greater chance of dying from cancer.”

“It’s a start to making sure my members are safe, and it’s raising awareness of what we’re wearing and the cancer-causing agents that are in here,” Patrick Miller, President of the Altoona Firefighters said. “What they want us to wear, to protect you, is actually killing us. And that’s something that has to change.”

More than 50 firefighters were screened on Monday, but Miller and Schmitt are recommending that every firefighter get screened. Schmitt is also currently supporting a bill in the state house that would ban PFAS in firefighter clothing and equipment.