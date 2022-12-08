ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona firefighters stopped by Penn Lincoln Elementary School to drop off some winter coats to kids for the season.

All year, the firefighters raise money to help towards their Operation Warm initiative. Operation Warm is a non-profit organization that helps get kids heavy coats so they’re both physically and emotionally warm.

Firefighters delivered coats to 22 kids Thursday morning and plan to give coats to 350 kids across the Altoona Area School District this year.

President of Local 299, Patrick Miller, said they’ve been doing this initiative for multiple years. He said it starts with ensuring kids get to school warm.

“It starts with the kids,” Miller said. “It starts with keeping them warm in the winter. Make sure they get a good education and making it to school.”

The Penn Lincoln Elementary School guidance counselor, Heather Diehl, said the kids who received coats either asked for or were referred by their parents. She knows come the first snowstorm, there might be more requests for winter coats.

“A lot of these kids don’t have the means to get coats,” Diehl said. “Each year, the firefighters make sure we have enough so when the kids need to get extra assistance, they have that available to them. Usually, when there’s a snowstorm, we’ll have more request.”

Miller said it’s humbling to see the faces of the kids as they receive their new coat. Their bright smiles only bring joy to their days and make their jobs fun.

Miller also added this is a community effort because of all the funds they raised throughout the year. It’s essential they’re able to obtain their goal of keeping all kids warm.

“It’s hard to find words,” Miller said. “It’s humbling to see a smile on a kid’s face. As I said in the past years, we know what kind of coats we hand out. They have a similar pattern similar color. We see them walking to school in the morning, whether we’re on a call or a training. Even handing out today, they had a smile from ear to ear.”

Additionally, kids involved in the Kind Kids club gave the firefighters handmade blankets. The point of this club is to give back to the community.

Diehl said these blankets could be used if, the firefighters see a child in need while they’re on duty. The firefighters were speechless by the thoughtful actions of the kids.

“They presented their tie blankets they made for the firefighters, which will go out for emergencies. For example, if there’s a fire and they have children there; they will get a blanket.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“It’s another form to keep people warm. It’s a great feeling,” Miller said. “I’m at a loss for words for the time and effort the children put in to give back to us, when we showed up to give to them.”