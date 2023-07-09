ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fire Department helped a stray cat Sunday afternoon after it was found with a pipe stuck around its neck.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, a concerned citizen walked into station 3 at the fire department with a stray cat they found that had a PCV pipe around its head.

Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF Local 299

Engine 313 crew used a Dremel tool to safely remove the pipe from the cat’s neck, according to their Facebook.

The cat was taken inside and dried off by the citizen afterward.