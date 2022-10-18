ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Thirteen Altoona firefighters received medals of honor for their heroic actions in the fire at Logan Hills Apartment on Easter Sunday.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, individuals were trapped inside or hanging outside the windows. Firefighters were able to climb to the second-story apartment and rescue a woman from the apartment. They also saved victims from the window.

Acting Altoona Fire Chief Adam Free awarded the medals to the firefighters. Four firefighters were awarded the Medal of Valor because of their actions in rescuing the victims regardless of their personal safety. The other nine firefighters were awarded Life Saving Medals for their efforts in putting out the fire that saved multiple lives.

Captain of Engine 311, Ben Barstow, was one of the Medal of Valor recipients. He said that it’s his job to save lives, and all involved in that shift should receive recognition.

“The top-notch thing that we’re here to do is save lives and property,” Barstow said. “In a sense, it was just our job, but it’s important to have all the guys we do to make that happen. I can’t do it myself, and we can’t do it with fewer guys. We have to have these guys here to pull that stuff off.”

Barstow has been with the fire department for ten years, and this is the first medal he’s received.