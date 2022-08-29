BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona will have its food pantry open on two dates in September.

The food pantry will be open from 1 – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Tuesday, Sept. 20. Anyone in need is invited to come out and receive food. The pantry offers an assortment of meats, vegetables, fruits, canned and dry goods.

There may also be other items, but that depends on what has been donated.

The Church is located at 315 40th Street in the Highland Park section of the city. For any questions, please call us at 814-944-2894.