ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mountain Lion Backpack Program (MLBP) is desperately seeking funding from the community. The program feeds over 1,000 elementary students in the Altoona Area School District.

Their packing site was recently moved to the old Wright Elementary School and the program believes that they’ll be unable to continue with the lack of funds.

“We give these children food for the weekends when there is no other food source available,” Billie Egan said.

MLBP is not funded by federal or state dollars, nor is it funded by the Altoona Area School District.

The money that is used to operate the program comes from businesses, individuals, and small local grants.

“We need our community’s support now more than ever to help us feed our local children because the last thing I want to do is tell 1,100 kids we can no longer give them food,” Program Director, Billie Egan said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To help the Mountain Lion Backpack Program, you can visit their website, or write a check to Blair County Community Action, or the Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation, and in the memo note that it’s for MLBP.