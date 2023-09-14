BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Family Services Incorporated is located in Blair County and they work to provide vital lifelines for the community.

Some of their services include shelters, violence prevention services, supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities, counseling for victims of crime, children’s advocacy and programs for at-risk youth. However, they say that funding for their programs has decreased and that they’ll be holding a fundraiser this month.

They’ll be hosting the Family Jam: Music and Food Truck Festival. This fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30th from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., at Legion Park. Family Jam is a day-long event with seven music groups, a variety of food trucks, drinks, and plenty of things to do for all family members.

Confirmed music and food trucks include Bone Jacked, PennSOULvania, K4 Kountry, Dougs Dawgs, Bake Shop Bakes, and Freds Flatbreads.

Presale tickets are available for $20 per person or $80 for a group of five. For tickets and a full list of music and food visit the Family Services Incorporated website or you can reach out to the organization at 814-944-3583.

Tickets are required for ages 11 and older.