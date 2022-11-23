ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Let there be light! The Altoona Grand Hotel kicked off the holiday season with the lighting of its Christmas tree.

The tree lighting celebration (video above) happened Wednesday evening in the Tropical Courtyard of the hotel at 6 p.m. as part of their Avenue of Trees event.

Community members were invited to sponsor the tree lighting to help raise money for Catholic Charities through the event. $3,000 were raised and awarded to the Catholic Charities, which will help local children during the holiday season.

In addition to the lighting, the Altoona Area High School Jazz Ensemble performed holiday classics. There were also tasty treats available and of course, holiday magic was in the air.

For additional information about the Altoona Grand Hotel and feature holiday events visit their website or contact them at 814-946-1631.