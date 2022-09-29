ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —— An Altoona gym owner is facing several felony charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching an underage girl.

According to charges filed by Altoona police, a woman reported an incident that occurred the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28 at her home along North Logan Boulevard.

Christopher Roberts, 32, of Altoona.

The woman claimed she was in a room on the second floor of her home when she saw Christopher Roberts, 32, reflection in a glass door standing down the hallway of the girl’s bedroom. While the girl was still sleeping in her bed, she said Roberts lifted the girls pajamas and started touching her under her clothing, according to court documents.

The woman told police she ran into the bedroom and confronted Roberts. She said Roberts appeared to be in shock and he claimed he didn’t mean anything by it. The woman then woke up the girl and left the home.

Police later spoke to Roberts at his business, 4 Seasons Gymnastics, where they asked him to come to the station for questioning. Roberts then came to the station where officers asked him about the incident.

Roberts reportedly admitted to touching the girl and said his curiosity got the best of him and he had been struggling with temptation for some time. He also told officers he inappropriately touched the girl five or six other times over the course of a month, according to police.

Roberts was arraigned after court hours on Wednesday afternoon and placed in Blair County Prison. He was released Thursday morning on $75,000 supervised bail. Roberts was charged with five counts each of indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.