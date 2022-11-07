ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Former Altoona Area High School students who lost their lives during their military service will be honored in an upcoming dedication.

Taking place in the AAHS Main Lobby Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. will be a dedication for the “Honoring our Fallen” memorial wall.

The dedication can be done with large thanks to former AAHS History instructor Jim Lowe, who was the head of a comprehensive project that took three years.

“The project is the combination of three years of research and the publication of two books telling the stories of hundreds of local veterans who lost their lives,” Lowe said.

The dedication will open with a welcome from principal Andrew Neely and followed by biographic excerpts read by former students who participated in the project.

Lowe thinks the event is a great chance for everyone to come together and realize those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s important to honor so they are not forgotten, those that made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country and democracy during our country’s wars. It`s a chance for both the community and the student body to recognize those that gave up their tomorrows for ours.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Veterans and families of former Altoona students who were killed during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, or the War on Terrorism along with the public are welcome to attend.