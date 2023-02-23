ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—As a celebration of Black History Month, students an Altoona high school class read Penn Lincoln Elementary Students some African American-centered books.

The African American History class stopped by the elementary school on Thursday, Feb. 23 to read to the students.

African American History teacher Carolyn Kline said she and the students collectively thought a read-in was a good idea. They wanted to make sure they read books that weren’t stereotypical.

Students in pairs read to two classrooms. They each read one of the eight books the class brought. Kline said the books were themed on highlighting people of color, Africa, or history.

“The theme was either African American stories like the Henry Box Brown,” Kline said. “Or stories that highlighted people of color through pictures of the characters. Some of them were specific, like Ruby Bridges. Then some of them were African Centered books to teach them more about the continent of Africa.”

Kline wanted the elementary students to learn that they’re not different from one another. As for her students, she wanted them to know their responsibility of teaching the younger students about history.

Sophomore Hailey Hicks said she enjoyed reading to the students. She thinks it’s important the kids learn these lessons and recognize the privileges they have today.

“It was very interesting to teach them about what we learn, so we’re all just learning together and mainly about slavery for Black History Month,” Hicks said.

Second grader Arabella Vaughn said she learned how similar everyone is to each other. She thinks it’s great that everyone is free from slavery but sad that it had to happened in the first place.

“They speak the same language as us, and they are not in slavery,” Vaughn said.

Kline added it’s a good thing to show the multiple cultures and ethnicities that are around Altoona. Hicks added the kids could learn a lot from their history, such as treating people fairly and how many people went through hardships throughout their life.

“I think it’s great for everybody to step out of their comfort zone and maybe learn about different cultures that we don’t have the ability to see as much here in Altoona,” Kline said. “It’s good to learn.”

Kline plans to continue with this practice and do the read-in next year again. All the books they read were donated to Penn Lincoln Elementary School.