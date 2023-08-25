ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area High School presented a special gift for a local hero.

Veteran Lloyd Peck received his honorary diploma at a school-wide assembly on Friday. He never finished high school to join the military. Thereafter he left in 1948 to serve in the Army and join the Marine Corps during the Korean War.

75 years later, Peck said the assembly was one of the greatest days of his life and it’s making him feel like a kid again.

“Well, today really means a great day for me, I’m so happy to get this diploma,” Peck said. “Thanks to Paula Foreman for getting me to do it, I turned it down the first time. I gotta give her the credit, but I think this is one of the greatest days of my life, receiving my high school diploma. My heart, I feel like what I got today, I appreciate it, and I enjoyed the Altoona School District for doing this for me, it makes me feel like homecoming.”

The award is part of the Operation Recognition Program which allows Pennsylvania School Districts to grant a high school diploma to any honorably discharged veteran who served in the United States military during World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War.