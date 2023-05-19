ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) – Altoona Area High School students added a splash of color to the wall surrounding Prospect Pool, with a new mural.

The school was approached by the Prospect Pool Committee two months ago requesting help creating a new logo for shirts and their digital marketing.

It was decided to hold a competition for the students and the chosen logo would be turned into a mural on a surrounding wall, outside of the pool.

Kyah Schraff, a lifetime artist, was the winner of the competition.

“It means a lot to me, just that my art is somewhere in Altoona cause I have been here my entire life and so just that people get to look at it and not that it is just us but representing me and my entire school,” Kyah said.

One of the art teachers Kathryn Curry was thrilled to know the committee trusted the students and her to create a logo for the pool reopening.

“We love getting the students out into the community so they can see what the students are capable of doing making that blend from school to community,” Curry said.

The mural is expected to be done by Tuesday, May 23.

Opening day for the pool is June, 3. Information on prices, policies or joining the team can be found on their website.