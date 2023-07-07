ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The city of Altoona is hosting three open houses next week to hear from residents on what their biggest concerns are as it develops its comprehensive plan for the next ten years.

The city is currently in the gathering information phase of plan development. Community Development Director for the City of Altoona, Diana White says that they’ve been meeting for months to discuss the biggest issues that the city faces.

“So now what we are doing is using this model that the state has recommended and the idea is to focus on the big things,” White said. “Like the three or four major initiatives.”

Here is when open houses will take place:

Monday, July 10 from 3 – 4p.m. at the Juniata Civic Association.

Tuesday, July 11 from 12. – 1:30p.m. at the Altoona Area High School

Tuesday, July 11 from 5:30 – 7p.m. at Trolleyworks Business Park

“It’s just a give and take,” White said. “They can come in, talk to people ask some questions, give them ideas of what they think are priorities. Things that might be needs that we don’t even know we have.”

White says that comprehensive plans have been going on in the city since the 1960s, but that these events have helped them to gather information in recent history as well.

“One of the things they found out back then was that broadband was a real issue and they hadn’t even thought about it. This was before Covid,” White said. “So you know that’s the type of things, there may be perhaps people see a recreation need that we are not meeting.”

White says that for now one of the biggest issues that the plan will focus on will be housing.

“They’re going out and assessing the housing stock and we’re going to use that to help us with our code enforcement,” White added. “We’re also looking at ways we can help just with providing better housing in the community.”