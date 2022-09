ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — As Labor Day approaches residents in Altoona gathered for their annual parade through downtown.

The parade was open to the public and spectators lined up and down 17th Street. Multiple local businesses along with the Altoona High School Marching Band participated in the parade.

The parade took place through 17th Street to Heritage Plaza and there were tons of goodies available.