ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E Van Zandt Medical Center is encouraging veterans to apply for new care if they were exposed to burn pits during their service.

The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to Agent Orange, burn pits, and other toxic substances.

Dr. Ron Peterman, the assistant chief of primary care for James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona, talked about the importance of this program, and why veterans should enroll.

“It is important for them to enroll because they are taking advantage of the benefits they deserve, you know they served our nation and this is out chance to serve them” Peterman said.

The Pact Act will bring these changes:

Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras

Adds 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures

Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation

Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care

Help improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

“Those who are already enrolled have the opportunity to have additional benefits, to make sure we are caring for those, disease stares that might be caught and caused by toxic exposure,” Peterman said.

As stated earlier the act will add more presumptive conditions. A presumptive condition means that a disability or health condition is to be presumable caused by a veteran’s service, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.

Here is list of the newly added presumable conditions:

Brain cancer

Gastrointestinal cancer of any type

Glioblastoma

Head cancer of any type

Kidney cancer

Lymphoma of any type

Melanoma

Neck cancer of any type

Pancreatic cancer

Reproductive cancer of any type

Respiratory (breathing-related) cancer of any type

High blood pressure (also called hypertension)

Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS)

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To learn more about enrolling for the PACT Act, you can check out the James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center website. You can also call 814-943-8164 for more information.