ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Representative Lou Schmitt (R-Altoona) is hosting an event to help residents that have license plates that have become difficult to read.

The free damaged license plate replacement event will be held on Thursday, May 11, from 4 – 6 p.m. at Blair County Convention Center (Convention Center Blvd.).

“Quite often, license plates become illegible with age,” Schmitt said. “This event will give residents the option to get new, legible license plates replaced in a very easy manner.”

Drivers must bring along their unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license and current vehicle registration card. This event is only for those with standard or personalized plates.

Specialty plates such as those for veterans, PA zoos, college alumni, etc. cannot be processed at this event. If you have a specialty plate with damage, you’ll need to work directly with PennDOT on a replacement.

A registration plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.

For more information, you can call 814-946-7218.