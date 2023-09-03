ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Community members gathered in Altoona on Saturday for the Labor Day parade that’s been going on for over 100 years.

Since 1918, the streets of downtown Altoona have been filled each Labor Day weekend for the annual parade.

Robert Kutz, President of the Blair and Bedford Labor Council said they usually have to play the parade six months ahead.

“We plan ahead probably about 6 months in advance and ask the local unions to participate,” Kutz said. “This year we were absolutely blessed with great crowds. Both watching the parade and participating in it.”

Kutz also said while he hopes kids get their candy and everyone enjoys their time, he hopes people take a moment to reflect on how Labor Day celebrates American workers.

“Well, actually thanks to unions you have a forty-hour work week, safety on the job, rights at work. It’s all because of labor and that’s why we do it to remember,” Kutz said.

These celebrations will continue in the future to keep honoring those memories forever.

“We thank everyone that came before us, and we want to continue the tradition on for years to come.”