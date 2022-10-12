ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home that was being renovated was deemed a total loss after a Wednesday morning fire in Altoona, the fire department reports.

Altoona Fire Department crews were called out at 8:07 a.m. to the 1500 block of Fifth Street on Wednesday, Oct 12.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

They said they arrived at the scene and found a fully involved two-and-a-half-story home.

The home was reportedly unoccupied and under renovation so there were no injuries due to the fire. The home has been deemed a complete loss.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

An emergency demolition will take place due to the damage to the house.

The fire is under investigation by the city fire inspector.