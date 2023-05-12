ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Housing Authority and Altoona Police Department are exploring options to station an officer at the Eleventh Street and Green Avenue Towers.

The officer would bolster their security after both the authority and residents told WTAJ a private security company wasn’t cutting it.

Chief Joseph Merrill said it’s mostly for precautionary reasons, and there are no immediate serious concerns, and it would be on a volunteer overtime basis like any other special detail or event.

He said the two sides haven’t decided on specifics yet, but it would most likely be one officer at a time floating around the buildings, hallways and lobbies.

Eleventh Street Tower resident Ronald Mobley said the private security team leaves at 11 — the exact time he said things start to happen.

He said he’s seen and heard car break-in attempts at night.

“Somebody that comes in that lives here, somebody else will stand waiting for somebody else to come in, and they’ll walk in,” Mobley said. “I’ve stopped somebody from coming in here one time, because I knew he didn’t live here. Security wasn’t present at that time.”

Fellow resident Cebrian Spence said it’s mostly an older population who lives there as well, and it’s more difficult for them to get around.

“A lot of these folks, they like to come out and sit right here at these tables,” Spence said. “They like to take walks. I think it’s pretty safe down this way, but you never know.”

Both Mobley and Spence said that presence of an officer would ease their worries.

“Just the presence of a uniform officer would let someone know, anybody who thinks that these towers are a soft mark, that that’s not the place to try to start anything,” Spence said. “Residents would feel safer, and they won’t have second thoughts about coming and sitting or just walking around the neighborhood.”

The officer isn’t the only addition coming. Housing Authority Executive Director Cheryl Johns told WTAJ they’re installing security cameras at every entrance and taking a snapshot every time someone enters the building as another deterrent and emphasis on safety.

“The management here is great, they are concerned about our presence, our health and our safety, they made that clear,” Mobley said. “And they do all they can do, but they’re not here 24 hours a day.”