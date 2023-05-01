ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Since 1949, the United States has recognized May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

Organizations across the U.S. work to raise awareness and encourage advocacy about mental health issues. They also work to fight the stigma surrounding mental illness.

In recognition, Altoona City Hall’s exterior will be illuminated in green throughout May. The city will be going green in celebration and support of the Blair County Health Choices.

Green is the international color for Mental Health Awareness and the “Light The Way” campaign is encouraging businesses and homes in the community to display green ribbons or lights.

Businesses that participate and send in a photo will be recognized on the Jumbotron at the Altoona Curve’s Mental Health Awareness Night.

That game is scheduled for Friday, May 26th. You can send a photo to lwagner@blairhealthchoices.org by May 8th to be featured during the Curve game.