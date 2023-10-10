ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – You can now embark on an adventure at the Altoona Area Public Library to experience a display that’s out of this world.

The Earth to Moon exhibit is a great opportunity for anyone to learn more about Earth’s lunar companion. The exhibit has important information about the moon and anyone who’s interested in welcome to stop by the library to learn more.

The library has a 3D printed moonscape of the Apollo 17 mission landing site, lunar meteorites, and broken rock and dust from the moon.

The executive director, Jennifer Knisely, said she’s excited for visitors to learn something new at the exhibit.

“It gives them an opportunity to see a real quality exhibit and it brings that to life for them and who knows it might spark an interest for a career path,” Knisely said.

The exhibit was built by faculty, staff and students from Saint Francis University and will be open until October 18th.

In other astrological news, this Saturdays the ring of fire also known as the annular eclipse will be visible. This happens every few years, but it is not safe to look directly at the sun during this event. If you have a library card then you have the chance to get a special pair of glasses that make it safe to watch the eclipse.

The library will be offering up to four pairs of eclipse glasses to those who have a library card on Saturday during the watch party. The watch party will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.