BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A COVID-19 clinic is set to take place on Monday, Sept. 19.

This clinic is the second of two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Altoona Area Public Library over the last month.

It will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. The library is located at 1600 5th Avenue, in Altoona.

In cooperation with Mainline Pharmacy, the Altoona Area Public Library is inviting all Blair County residents to the walk-in vaccination clinics. The first one was on Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For any questions and additional information, call 814-946-0417 ext 125.