ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A used book sale is happening at the Altoona Public Library on Friday, Oct. 21

The book sale will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be hours available on Monday, Oct. 24, from 8:30 a.m.to 6 p.m. Monday will be bag day, in which you can get as many books are you can fit into a bag, all for five bucks!

There will be plenty of steals too, with books costing as little as 25 cents! There will be tons of different genres, including a large amount of war, mystery and large print stories.

For Altoona Public Library members, a pre-sale will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20

There will also be puzzles, DVDs, CDs, AudioBooks, patterns, games and more available. All money raised will help benefit the library.