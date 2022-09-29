ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—The Altoona Area Public Library is continuing to offer its Newspaper Archives workshop and Ancestry 101 workshop for October.

Folks can register for the workshops by calling the library or by signing up on their website. The Newspaper Archive workshop will take place Monday, October 3, at 5:30. The Ancestry 101 workshop will take place Monday, October 10, at 5:30.

These workshops have been offered at the library for multiple years to showcase the library’s additional resources. People can learn how to search through, the Pennsylvania newspaper archives and see the library databases that research family history.

Community Education and Information Services Supervisor at the library Joshua McConnell, said many people don’t know much family history, which is why they thought this would be a great offering.

In addition, both workshops are free.

Both workshops will provide folks with a laptop for the session. In the Newspaper archive course, you’ll learn the basics of searching through newspaper archives for genealogical research.

In the Ancestry 101 class, you’ll learn how to use the Ancestry Library Edition, which gets access to census, death certificates, and more.

“Often, people’s families don’t pass down all the really interesting stories about their family history,” McConnell said. “I think sometimes people have to do that on their own, and these tools that the library offer really make that possible.”