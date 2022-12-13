ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Area Public Library is hoping to help people connect with their family history.

They will be offering one-on-one 30-minute appointments with their archivist to help people use their digital resources and newspaper archives to learn more about their family tree.

Executive Director of the library Jennifer Knisely says that they came up with the idea after seeing the growing trend of people using online resources to track down their family history.

“So this time of year is all about family,” Knisely said. “People are spending more time with their family, there’s lots more intergenerational gatherings going on. Some folks are even giving the DNA kits for holiday gifts and things like that. And so there’s a spike in interest about learning more about your history and your roots.”

Anyone interested may schedule an appointment by calling the library. Appointments will be offered on Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22.