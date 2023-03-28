ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The beloved Altoona Library ferrets are officially retiring as community pets due to health concerns.

The ferrets have been a staple of the Altoona library and community for five years. They greet kids and families with their playfulness.

Draco was diagnosed with Insulinoma and Adrenal disease, which is a cancerous condition involving the beta cells of the pancreas. This requires Draco to need constant care and receive two medication doses daily.

The staff thought it is best for Draco’s health that he, along with the other ferrets, be given to Wall to Wall Ferret Rescue out of Blair County. That way they all can receive the care they need.

However, the library wants the community to receive one last hurrah with the ferrets through a retirement party. Next Tuesday, April 4th, the library will be hosting a celebration as a last goodbye in the youth room. This event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm

Altoona Area Public Library Director Jennifer Knisley said this celebration would include ferret-themed games and crafts. There will also be sweet treats, while supplies last.

Knisley described the retirement as saying goodbye to a staff member. The staff has been teary-eyed and emotional as the date gets closer. April 4th will be the last time they’ll be in the library.

“They’ve [the community] sort of adopted our ferrets as their own,” Knisley said. “It’s meant a lot over the years for the community to be able to come in and visit and reconnect in that way.”

The library is also accepting donations for the Wall to Wall Rescue.

These are the items listed on their website:

Recycled Newspaper Litter

Puppy Pads

Beech-Nut Meat Baby Food Jars (Turkey or Chicken in Broth)

Stella & Chewy’s Dinner Morsels Freeze-Dried Raw Cat Food (Chicken, Turkey, Duck, or Rabbit Flavors)

Dr. Elsey’s Cleanprotein Chicken Recipe Dry Cat Food

Instinct Ultimate Protein Chicken Recipe Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Cat Food

Wysong Epigen 90 Digestive Support Ferret Food

Instinct Raw Boost Mixers for Cats (Chicken or Rabbit Flavors)

Paper Towels

Nature’s Miracle Cage Cleaner for Small Animals

Laundry Detergent (Free & Clear Variety)

Disinfecting Wipes

Gift Cards (Chewy, Petco, Amazon, or Walmart)

Donation to the Wall to Wall Ferrets Vet Fund Borderbrook Animal Hospital 3741 William Penn Hwy Murrysville, PA 15668 724-327-2200



