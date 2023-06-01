ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Registration is now open for the Altoona Area Public Library’s summer programs.

The 2023 Summer Quest is an eight-week program for all ages. This year’s theme is “All Together Now,” which represents community, teamwork, and fun.

Library Public Services Supervisor Rachel Mapp said there are returning programs, including Fantastic Fridays and Waterplay Wednesdays. There will be a week-long escape room and Dungeons and Dragons for teens and seniors.

“Our programs are free, and we’re also doing raffles this summer. So when people come in, and attend our events, do the reading logs,” Mapp said. “They’ll be entered into raffles on top of free summer fun. Get out of the heat into cool air and have some fun.”

Some new programs include community storytelling, where community members share their stories. Then, they’re incorporating cross-stitching for adults.

Mapp noted a county-wide initiative includes a Blair County Library System treasure map. Teens that visit the libraries, they’ll get a prize. If they visit all eight libraries, they’ll be placed in for a grand prize.

The summer fun kicks off Friday, June 9 with a magic and comedy show from Mr. Kazam at the Altoona Area High School at 6 p.m. This is free to all members of the Blair County Library Systems. You will need to present a library card to attend.