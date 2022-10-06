ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Do spiders creep you out? Well, the Blair County Conservation District wants to show you that they, along with other animals that are thought of for Halloween, have a lot more to them.

On Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. and going till 7 p.m. at the Altoona Area Public Library is the district’s Animals of Halloween program, and it is open to everyone of all ages.

The program will feature information and photos about owls, bats, spiders and more. The goal is to show people that the animals are not as creepy as they seem.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The program is free to join, but those interested in going will need to register beforehand and can do so by calling (814)-946-0417 or by filling out a form online.