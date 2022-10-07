ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Calling all book lovers, the Altoona Area Public Library will be holding a used book sale with many different genres available.

The Fall Used Book Sale, hosted by The Friends of the Altoona Public Library, will have many different types of books at the event for those to buy. Proceeds also benefit the library.

The sale will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 22 will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and then on Monday, Oct. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All kinds of books, including even puzzles, DVDs, CDs, Audiobooks, patterns, games, and more will be for sale. They will have adult fiction, children’s books, bestsellers to classics, and a lot of non-fiction types such as travel, art, history, home repair, genealogy, health, science, crafts, language, and true crime books.

Also happening on Monday will be the $5 bag sale, which will take place on the ground floor of the library. A Members’ Pre-Sale just for Friends members will take place though on Thursday, Oct. 20.

More information about the used book sale can be found on the Friends Fall Used Book Sale Facebook page.