ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– This fall marks the sixth season of the “United We Can” inspirational luncheon series at the Casino at Lakemont Park.

The events look to connect their guests with notable, prominently known speakers who share their life stories to demonstrate that everyone is capable of achieving great things. All of the luncheons cost $11 per person to attend and go from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The first speaker this year is decorated Vietnam veteran and four-time Super Bowl champion Steeler’s running back Rocky Bleier, who will speak on September 21. Former Miss Pennsylvania Alysa Bainbridge will speak on October 5, followed by retired PA State Trooper and Army veteran Tim Strohmeyer on October 19.

“We present speakers who come in and share their life story,” Founder of the speaking series Sue Griep said. “It’s people that you would probably know or have heard about. You think that life is so good for everybody from the outside but you don’t realize what their struggles are.”

Reservations for the events can be made by emailing suegriep17@hotmail.com.