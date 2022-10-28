BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces a slew of felony charges after he allegedly punched, head-butted and bit different officers in addition to trying to disarm one of them.

The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 27, after police responded to a report of a man running around banging on doors in the area of Beech Avenue and 4th Street, according to charges filed by Altoona police. When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Dillion Walk hiding under a porch at the 1700 block of 4th Street.

Police learned that Walk lived at the home he was hiding at, though other residents told police that Walk is “constantly intoxicated and causing a disturbance,” according to the affidavit. At this point, Walk requested to go to the hospital for an old injury to his hand, but officers informed him he needed to be patted down first.

During the pat down, officers noted they felt a glass smoking device in his pocket. Walk then quickly grabbed it, dropped it, picked it back up, and then threw it across the road.

Officers placed Walk into custody, though he wedged his foot in the patrol car’s door to prevent officers from closing it. Officers warned Walk that if he didn’t comply, they would pepper spray him. Walk then allegedly lunged his head at one of the officers, almost striking him in the face. A second officer helped get Walk secured in the car, and they headed to the Altoona Police Department where things got more violent.

During the intake process, an officer went to uncuff Walk, though he grabbed the officer’s fingers and then attempted to elbow him in the face, according to the criminal complaint. Walk was again handcuffed until he was finished with intake.

Walk was uncuffed as he was moved to a holding cell. However, once officers attempted to close the cell door, Walk wedged his body in the way of the door closing. Police noted they had to go inside the cell and sit Walk on a bench. At this point, Walk reportedly grabbed an officer’s shirt and belt as well as taser. The officer warned him that if he grabbed another officer, especially a weapon, then it would “not go well,” according to the affidavit. Walk was ordered to stay on the bench as officers went to leave the cell.

Once more, Walk did not listen to officers, leading them to resort to a restraint chair. While other officers went to grab a chair, an officer held him still on the bench. Walk then punched the officer in the crotch with a closed fist, police noted. Additional officers came to hold him down while others got the chair ready. Walk was again re-handcuffed, given a spit hood, and moved to the restraint chair.

However, Walk still did not let up. While an officer was installing one of the leg restraints, Walk allegedly swung his head down and hit the officer in the back of the head. He then reportedly reached his head over and bit another officer in the forearm.

Walk faces 10 felony counts, which include aggravated assault as well as disarming a law enforcement officer. He also faces 23 misdemeanor counts, which include the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of law enforcement, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and simple assault. He has one more charge, as well: a summary count of harassment.

He was lodged in Blair County Prison in lieu of a $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Nov. 9.