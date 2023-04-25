ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after being accused of attacking his father during a heated argument, police report.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Carlos Lawrence is facing strangulation and aggravated assault charges as well as escape, fleeing, and resisting after police arrived at the home.

On April 23, police were called to a home on N. 9th Avenue to find Lawrence’s father outside having trouble breathing and AMED checking him out. According to his parents, Lawrence and his father got into a heated argument before Lawrence told the father “Now you’re going to die,” and physically attacked him, the criminal complaint reads.

Lawrence allegedly strangled his father before hitting him in the head multiple times with a closed fist.

Police said that they knocked on the door of the home and noticed Lawrence run out of the back door. A foot chase ensued before Lawrence stopped and sat on the steps of a home on the 800 block of N. 4th Avenue.

Police said in the complaint that Lawrence was approached and told to raise his hands, but he refused and began walking toward the officer. After ignoring commands, the officer deployed their taser, which failed to make contact before another officer was able to take Lawrence to the ground.

Lawrence began resisting and was eventually able to be placed in cuffs and taken to Blair County Prison where his bail was set at $75,000.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.